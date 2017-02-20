Gov Tanko Al-Makura Swears In 9 Commissioners

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa on Monday in Lafia, sworn in nine commissioners into the state executive council.

The governor called on the commissioners to be transparent and accountable in the discharge of their duties.

“You are advised to abide by the oath of office, to be transparent, prudent, probity and justice, to contribute your quota to the development of the state and the country at large.

“You should look inward to improve on the Internally Generated Revenue of the state and provide the much needed dividends of democracy to our people, “he said.

Al-Makura commended state law makers for ensuring the successful screening and confirmation of the commissioners.

He called for continued partnership between the legislative and the executive to ensure good governance.

Responding of behalf of the Commissioners, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Abdulhamid Kwara, thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the appointment.

He promised that the commissioners would be just and transparent in the discharge of their duties to the state.

The governor submitted the names of the then commissioner-nominees to the State House of Assembly on Feb. 7, for screening and confirmation.

The House completed the screening and confirmed the nominees on Feb. 15.

The commissioners are: Prof. Jonathan Yakubu, (Special Education), Mary Enwongulu, (Women Affairs), Alhaji Mohammed Jamil-Zakari, (Agriculture) and Bamaiyi Anangba, (Youths and Sports).

Others are: Mr Wada Yahaya, (Works), Dr. Abdulkarim Kana, (Water Resources), Ayuba Ayinaje, (Finance and Economic Planning) and Tanko Zubairu, as the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry.

