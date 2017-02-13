Grammys: Adele sweeps awards; Beyonce performs while pregnant with twins

Adele’s 25 was named Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.

Her hit “Hello” also won for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. She opened the ceremony at the Staples Center by performing the power ballad.

“Thank you to everyone that voted and thank you to my manager because ‘the comeback,’ as it were, was completely masterminded by him and you executed it incredibly and I owe you everything. We’ve been together for 10 years and I love you like you are my dad. I love you so, so much. I don’t love my dad, that’s the thing, so that doesn’t mean a lot. But I love you like I would love my dad,” Adele said as she collected her Record of the Year prize.

She then paid homage to her fellow Grammy nominee Beyoncé, who is pregnant now with her second and third children.

“My dream and my idol is Queen Bey and I adore you and you move my soul every, single day and you have done for nearly 17 years. I adore you and I want you to be my mummy,” Adele quipped.

Beyoncé — who looked stunning and performed a dramatic set earlier in the evening — did not go home empty-handed. Her “Formation” eaned the accolade for Best Music Video and Lemonade won for Best Urban Contemporary Album. Her sister Solange also scored the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes in the Sky.”

