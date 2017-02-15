Group Knocks NIMASA Boss Over Maritime University Funding

The Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for radical Change (NDIMRC) has rained heavy knocks on the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peter side over his recent statement that the agency would not fund the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, recently declared that the agency will continue to fund the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) Oron, but noted, however, that it will not fund the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State, which is currently under construction, as there is no part of the Maritime Act that made provision for such funding.

Dr. Peterside made the declaration while speaking at a dinner organized for journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. the oil monitoring group hailed Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) for the massive structures he single-handedly provided for the smooth take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, describing him as undisputed hero in the Niger Delta region.

But in a press statement signed by its President, Nelly Emma, Secretary, John Sailor Mukoro, and Public Relations Office (PRO) Stanley Mukoro, a copy made available by our reporter, the group oil monitoring expressed disappointment with the NIMASA boss, Dr. Dakuku over his recent statement regarding the funding of the university.

According to the group, the Maritime University, Okerenkoko is an initiative of NIMASA, saying that the agency cannot shy away from its funding and warned against statements capable of the rocking security situation in the region.

“We want to express our disappointment with the NIMASA boss, Dr. Dakuku over his recent statements capable of the rocking security situation in the region.

“We want to express our disappointment with the NIMASA boss, Dr. Dakuku over his recent statement that the agency cannot fund the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko in Gbaramatu kingdom Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The statement is uncalled for at a time when people are clamoring for the smooth take off of the university”, the group said. the group added that; “The Federal Government and members of the National Assembly are working very hard to ensure the take off of the university and restore peace to the Niger Delta region and is expected to encourage the whole process is making unguided statements regarding the funding of the university. this is sad and we are highly disappointed with the NIMASA boss”.

Describing Tompolo as a hero, the group said he has done a lot for Gbaramatu people and the entire Niger Delta region in terms of physical development, saying that he should be commended for the massive structures he erected for the take off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko and implored the NIMASA boss to join other well-meaning people of the region to facilitate the take off of the university.

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: