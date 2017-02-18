Gunmen Abduct Delta NUT Treasurer

The treasurer of the Delta State branch of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), Mr Titus Okotie has been kidnapped.

It was gathered that Okotie, was travelling with his daughter to Ughelli from Asaba when his vehicle was ambushed along the Kwale and Ozoro axis of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway on Friday morning.

According to reports, the victim who is currently running for NUT Chairman in the State was forcibly whisked away by his abductors leaving behind his car and daughter.

Confirming the abduction, the Spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said the a team of officers are already on the trail of the kidnappers.

He advised the family of the victim not to panic, that the Police will do everything possible to rescue him unhurt as soon as possible.

