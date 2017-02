John Manger, the former Chief Security Officer to the ex-governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The Police Superintendent, it was gathered, was on his way to Benue State when he was stopped by the kidnappers and whisked away.

Confirming the incident, a family source said, Manger was abducted along Abuja – Keffi road but his captors are yet to contact the family to state their demands.

