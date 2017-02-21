Again Gunmen Invade Southern Kaduna, kills 14

Gunmen on Monday killed 14 persons and injured many others, in an attack on Ashim village in the Takad chiefdom of Kaura Local Government Area of southern Kaduna State.

Mr Alexander Iya, Chairman of the local government’s interim management committee, who briefed newsmen on the incident, said that the gunmen stormed the village “around 6 a.m.” and launched a massive attack.

He said that most of the victims were women and children, whose corpses had been deposited at the Kafanchan General Hospital.

“Those injured are being treated at the Kaura General Hospital,” he said.

He said that the attackers also burnt many houses and destroyed crops.

Iya, however, disclosed that one of the invaders was killed by security personnel deployed to contain the situation.

The chairman appealed to the people to remain calm and avoid the temptation to take the law into their hands.

He assured them that government had deployed enough personnel to secure the communities.

Efforts to reach the Divisional Police Officer of the area were not successful, but a military personnel deployed to contain the situation, described the attack as “very serious”.