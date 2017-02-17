Gunmen Kill 27-Year-Old Varsity Student & Security Guard In Jigawa

A 27-year-old university student, Muhammad Garzali, has been killed by unidentified assailants at Kafinhausa town of Kafinhausa Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Abdu Jinjiri, an ASP, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Garzali was murdered alongside a 60-year-old watchman, Ali Dan-Katsina, at a motor park in the area.

Jinjiri said that the former was a student at the Sule lamido University, Kafinhausa, while the latter served as a night watchman at the park.

He said that preliminary investigation showed that the deceased were throttled to death by the assailants.

He added that their corpses were recovered at the park by the people who went there for their routine businesses in the early morning hours of Thursday.

“No one can give account on what happened.The attackers killed the victims and carted away a car at the park,” the PPRO said, adding that investigation into the case was in progress.

He called on the people to be vigilant and report suspicious persons to the police, to enable them to protect lives and property.

Source: Naijaloaded

