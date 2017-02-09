Gunmen Storm Isheri Community, Kill Security Guards And Kidnap Community Secretary

Unknown gunmen on Thursday morning stormed Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, kidnapped the resident’s association Secretary, Dayo Adekoya and killed two security guards.

According to reports, the gunmen, numbering up to 20 entered the estate at about 1:00 am and started shooting sporadically.

The gunmen it was gathered kidnapped several people but were intercepted by men from the Lagos State Police Command.

Meanwhile, the hoodlums used Adekoya, as escape hostage abandoning other victims while they fled through the waterways.

It was in the course of their escape that they shot two of the security guards on duty.

Confirming the incident, Fatai Owoseni, the Commissioner of Police, said efforts are on to ensure the safe rescue of the victim as well as apprehend the kidnappers.

Isheri community has witnessed several kidnappings in recent times, in September, 2016, 4 landlords including other residents were kidnapped while in January, 13, 2017 gunmen entered Tulip International School and abducted students and staff of the school.

