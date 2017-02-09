Thursday , 9 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Gunmen Storm Isheri Community, Kill Security Guards And Kidnap Community Secretary

niyi February 9, 2017

Unknown gunmen on Thursday morning stormed Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, kidnapped the resident’s association Secretary, Dayo Adekoya and killed two security guards.

According to reports, the gunmen, numbering up to 20 entered the estate at about 1:00 am and started shooting sporadically.

The gunmen it was gathered kidnapped several people but were intercepted by men from the Lagos State Police Command.

Meanwhile, the hoodlums used Adekoya, as escape hostage abandoning other victims while they fled through the waterways.

It was in the course of their escape that they shot two of the security guards on duty.
Confirming the incident, Fatai Owoseni, the Commissioner of Police, said efforts are on to ensure the safe rescue of the victim as well as apprehend the kidnappers.

Isheri community has witnessed several kidnappings in recent times, in September, 2016, 4 landlords including other residents were kidnapped while in January, 13, 2017 gunmen entered Tulip International School and abducted students and staff of the school.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Meet Sola David-Borha, the Highest Paid Bank CEO in Nigeria Allegedly Collecting N484, 931 Daily and N117m Annually | Photos

An outstanding female banker, Sola David-Borha is said to be the highest paid Chief Executive …

One comment

  1. mr nice guy
    February 9, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    That is naija for you… Only God can save us all from this kind of wicked acts

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946