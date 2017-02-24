Havard University honours Rihanna

Rihanna has been named the 2017 Harvard University Humanitarian of the Year and will be honoured at the school during a special ceremony Tuesday.

“Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art centre for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat chest cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados,” Harvard Foundation director Allen Counter said in a statement.

“She has also created the Clara and Lionel Foundation Scholarship Program [named for her grandmother and grandfather] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, a multiyear campaign that will provide children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today,” he continued.

