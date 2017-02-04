So Heartbreaking! Another Pretty Female NYSC Corps Member Dies | Photos

Beautiful Vivian Wobo, a Rivers State-born NYSC member serving in Kaduna State, just passed on today, three days after complaining about being seriously sick.

According to a shocking report which just emerged online, a yet another female corps member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Vivian Wobo, has died.

The Rivers State-born NYSC member serving in Kaduna State, reportedly passed on today, just 3 days after complaining about being seriously sick.

A friend to the deceased, Zinny Blue Stamford, who broke the news on Facebook and shared the photos, wrote;

“Some people come into our lives and quickly go some people stay for a while and leave footprints in our heart. The good die young because God needs them.if you love someone better tell them while they are here the life of the dead is placed in the heart of the living. She was one of the rare ones.she was one of my MWC i never get to tell her b4 she left i remember she told me i can’t believe that the first day we chat was d last day.OMG this life is unbelievable and shocked at this news. What a sad day for me today…. i hate this..BLACKFRIDAY

“Am saying this from the buttom of my heart. Anyone i have ever offended directly or indirectly please find a place in your heart to forgive me.am human i make mistakes i sincerely plead for your forgiveness and today i forgive anyone who have offended me also. I mean this. Cos no one knows NEXT tomorrow is far. If death can’t spare this young beautiful girl who am i? I wish RIP is RETURN IF POSSIBLE Wobo Vivian.”