Heavy Fire Outbreak At Makoko Slum In Lagos, Properties Destroyed | Photos

There is an ongoing fire outbreak which is raging through Makoko, a slum neighborhood located near the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos. The men of the fire service are yet to arrive the scene.
More details later…
Source: National Helm
There is an ongoing fire outbreak which is raging through Makoko, a slum neighborhood located near the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Lagos. The men of the fire service are yet to arrive the scene.
More details later…
Source: National Helm
In a manner that recalls the devilish excesses of the biblical Jezebel, 24-year-old Jacinta Ewa …