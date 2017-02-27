Help! I’m In Love With a Cab Driver But I Don’t Know How to Tell Him – Confused Woman Cries Out

A woman who has become smitten by a cab driver, has poured out her heart on social media as she seeks help.

The young woman shared her story on break_or_makeup.

According to her, she has a cab driver to whom she has become attracted. He is nice and a perfect gentleman.

However, the problem now is, she does not know if she should ask him out or not. Obviously the reason is not unconnected with his social status.

Below is how she told the story:

After reading her story, social media users unanimously advised her to go ahead and date the cab man.

Do you agree with them?