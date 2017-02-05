Hive Africa Global Leaders Program Set to Hold In Nigeria

Hive Africa would be host global leaders for the Hive Africa Global Leaders Program which is slated to hold on the 19th-22nd of April 2017, in Abuja – Nigeria. This event is assembling over 100+ Global Leaders from over 30 Countries and 20+ Global Speakers from the United States, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Hive Africa is a global community of leaders, innovators, inventors and entrepreneurs who are working on creating a better world and are focussed on building a platform that is convening and connecting the leaders who will re-imagine the 21st century and work together to create a happy, healthy, and sustainable world which is based around authentic community, global inclusion, and meaningful purpose while providing an alternative to the isolating realities of the present day. A community where everyone will be able to live, work, and learn around world’s leading innovators, creative entrepreneurs, and change makers who are actively working on building organizations and companies that are addressing humanity’s greatest challenges.

We bring together Top CEOs, executives, rising managers, entrepreneurs, leaders, innovators, philanthropists, policy makers, and so many more, people who are working to create a better world and are solving humanity greatest challenges for a three-day educational workshop called the Hive Global Leaders Program.

The Hive Africa Global Leaders Program is a three-day rapidly prototyped in-person collaboration with extraordinarily, talented, creative, and innovative global leaders.

Our curriculum is built for mission-driven leaders and entrepreneurs who are dedicated to creating a future that is radically better than the present.

Our Global team developed Hive’s unique curriculum based on their personal experiences with the Harvard Business School MBA program, the Singularity University Executive Program, the Stanford d.school, the Harvard Graduate School Leadership Institute, Ashoka: Innovators for the Public, The Art of Living Foundation, the Landmark Curriculum for Living, and the work of GoogleX innovator Tom Chi.

Alumni of this program become Hive Global Leaders and enter into the Hive global community of purpose-driven innovators who are actively building organisation that are solving humanity greatest challenges while supporting each other in their careers.

So far Hive Global Leaders attendees include CEOs of $250 million companies, award-winning Ashoka Fellows, elected leaders, neuroscientists, Olympic Gold Medalists, Rwandan genocide-survivors turned inspiring public speakers, technology entrepreneurs, Harvard and Stanford professors, Sudanese refugees turned scientists, renewable energy investors, Nepalese activists, World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders, IDEO design thinkers, top engineers from Facebook, Google, and Apple, World Bank and UN researchers, venture capitalists, Virgin Galactic astronauts, and many more extraordinary leaders working to create a better world.

DAY 1: THE WORLD

Key Topics: What is going on in the world today? What are the macro trends of the 21st century? What are the biggest opportunities? Are humans making progress? What would the world look like if it were created based on the principle of equality of opportunity? How can we create a world that is sustainable and healthy for all people in our lifetimes?

Designing a Better World

Tracking Human Progress

The Future of Science and Technology

The Biggest 21st Century Opportunities

Systems Thinking in an Interconnected World

Solving the Grand Global Challenges

Rapid Prototyping Workshop

Design Thinking for Social Change

DAY 2: YOUR LIFE

Key Topics: Are you truly pursuing your life purpose? Have you followed your passion and are you doing your best work? Are you able to be a fully expressed authentic leader who inspires your team? Are you consciously living or letting life pass by? How can you be fully present in the moment, be at your optimal peak performance, and enjoy every day while achieving more impact than you ever thought possible? How can you surround yourself with an extraordinary community of people to learn from and enjoy life with?

Mindfulness & Presence for Leaders

Your Health and Your Habits

Defining Your Crucible Moments

Refining Your Purpose & Goals

Integrity in Life and Work

Designing Your Life Workshop

DAY 3: YOUR WORK

Key Topics: How can you realign so that what you do actually aligns with your purpose? How can you align the impact you want to make in your life with where you get your income? How can you work full-time on your passion? How can you be part of solving the most important challenges of our generation? What is your theory of change? How will you fund the next part of your plan? How can you scale your customer, user, or donor base? What specific skills do you need to get to the next level as a mission-driven leader and entrepreneur? And what is your action plan for the next 6 months?

Authentic Leadership: Aligning Your Work with Your Purpose

Using Business for Scalable Social Change

Building Your Team & Culture

Venture Capital & Impact Investing

Advanced Entrepreneurship – Scaling from $1M to $100M

Acquiring Millions of Users and Customers

