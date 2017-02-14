Hoodlums Set Court Ablaze In Osun

Unknown hoodlums yesterday set ablaze a section of the Osun State High Court located in Ayeso area. The Guardian gathered that the ugly incident occurred yesterday morning.

There was some drama before the hoodlums succeeded in carrying out their nefarious act, as they reportedly tied up a correspondent, Opeyemi Olawale, and some security men on duty to prevent being challenged.

This occurred after the hoodlums, who came in large numbers, macheted a security man while trying to gain access into the court premises. The yet-to-be identified hoodlums also destroyed some documents of the court before leaving the premises.

Efforts to speak with the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, who visited the scene to assess the level of damage done, were unsuccessful, as she declined interview.

But speaking with newsmen, chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ilesa branch, Ebenezer Ogunfunminiyi, condemned the attack on the court premises.

He said lawyers might be forced to boycott the court, as their lives are in danger, if nothing is done to forestall a recurrence. Ogunfunminiyi said efforts were in top gear to reach the state governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, towards ensuring adequate security of lives of workers in the court.

Source: Guardian

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: