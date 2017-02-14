Houses Of Nigerians In South Africa Burnt Down By Nationals

Some South African nationals in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, have burned down about 15 houses belonging to immigrants, especially Nigerians residing there.

The locals, who were apparently peeved, have accused the non-indigenes of turning their neighbourhood into a drug den.

According to Africa Review, some shops belonging to foreign nationals in the area were also looted on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

The South African residents in the area are of the opinion that Nigerians had illegally taken over most property and turned them into drug and prostitution dens, thereby calling for their sack from the neighbourhood.

Confirming the attacks when contacted, Marc Gbaffou, African Diaspora Forum (ADM) chairperson, blamed Herman Mashaba, Johannesburg mayor, for his inflammatory comments.

In December 2016, Mashaba had told a media conference that illegal immigrants got there criminally and should be treated as such.

“According to community members, these homes are illegally occupied by Nigerian foreign nationals who run the homes as brothels and have girls as young as nine years old working as prostitutes.”

“Many of the women in these brothels are also alleged to have no official identification documentation,” he said.

Gbafou said the Mayor should not have made such statement without proof.

“What proof does he have that foreigners are running these brothels? His remarks are very inflammatory, and it makes no difference that he has diverted from illegal immigrants to drug peddling. It is very dangerous and we see it as propaganda of hatred,” he added.

Source: Ken Vibes

