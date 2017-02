Mrs Dauda Maiduguri says she has been defrauded of 2.9 million Naira by one Philemon Ibrahim of Global Funds International who is being interrogated by the Police.

The Benue State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bashir Makama, is warning against such practices, advising Nigerians not to involve themselves in such ”get rich quick” means of getting money.

Source: BreakingTimes

