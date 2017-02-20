My Husband Laid `Magun’ On Me, It Struck Him Twice After I Lured Him To Bed

Mrs Fatimah Adebayo, a 35-year-old woman, on Monday urged an Ikorodu Customary Court, Lagos, to dissolve her 14-year-old marriage to Mr Segun Adebayo, over alleged placement of s*xual protective charm called “thunderbolt’’ on her.

The charm is aimed at tracking women’s infidelity in traditional Yoruba setting.

The petitioner, a fashion designer who resides at Macaulay Inside, Baiyeku Road, Igbogbo in Ikorodu, prayed the court to end the union to safeguard her life.

Fatimah further said she had gone through series of assault in the hands of the husband, adding that Adebayo was a threat to her life.

“My husband laid a thunderbolt, known in our local parlance as `Magun’ on me.

“I got to discover through an old man in my area and through my father when I was sick.

“But I smartly lured him to sleep with me so he contracted the thunderbolt effect, after making love with me, he tumbled twice and I called for neighbours’ help.

“Besides that, my husband beats me, he does not trust me and he does not take care of our children’s welfare.

“Please save me from this marriage as living with him is now dangerous for me. This is because he can kill me,’’ she said.

When asked to comment on the allegations, Adebayo, 43, prayed the court to allow his counsel speak on his behalf.

At that point, Mrs Omolara Abiola, the President of the court said it was important to either debunk or accept the allegations before a third party could come in.

Abiola adjourned the case till March 7, for further hearing.

Source: Vanguard

