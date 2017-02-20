My Husband Is Unable To Impregnate Me; Separate Us – Wife Tells Court

A housewife, Mrs Omolara Adeyemi, On Monday prayed an Idi Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi, Ibadan, to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage on the grounds of her husband’s inability to impregnate her.

Omolara told the court that her husband, Moradeyo, refused to make enough effort to get her pregnant since they got married in 2006.

She said that Moradeyo refused to take doctor’s advice on how he could overcome low sperm count and impregnate her.

“In stead, he flirts around. He can spend weeks outside, abandoning me in the guise that he is engaged.

“I pray the court to separate us so that I can try my luck elsewhere in a bid to get pregnant and have a child.

“I cannot allow another man to sleep with me as long as I am still married to him,” she said

Moradeyo, however, denied the allegations and told the court that he was not ready for divorce.

He pleaded with the court to allow him and his wife to go home and resolve the matter amicably.

The Court President, Chief Mukaila Balogun, advised the couple to involve their family members in the resolution.

He adjourned the case to Feb. 27 for report of settlement.

Source: Vanguard

