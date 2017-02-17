Ibadan Poly Student Arraigns For Alleged Fraud, Forgery

A twenty-four year old student of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Adekunle Oluwasegun has been arraigned for allegedly defrauding his colleagues to the tune of N260, 500 in the guise of helping them to pay their school fees.

Oluwasegun who is the Class Representative of the Business Administration, National Diploma II of the institution appeared before Iyaganku Senior Magistrate, Giwa Babalola on Thursday on two count charge of forgery and fraud.

He was said to have announced in the class that he could help them pay their school fees if they are busy but later confessed that he used their money for online business.

The prosecutor, Corporal Kola Olaiya said the defendant had committed forgery and fraud, punishable offence under the law.

The eight victims testified against Oluwasegun that he collected the said amount from them and presented fake documents to them as their course forms and receipt of payment.

During a cross examination, the defendant confirmed to the magistrate that he collected the said amount from the students and had accepted to pay back the money.

One of the victims who spoke with journalists, Olabode Imoleayo, said she paid the sum of thirty thousand naira (N30,000) to Oluwasegun because she was busy and had no time to queue in bank.

“Segun is my class rep and I thought he was upright. I have given him his service charge and I don’t know he could do such a thing. I paid him 30,000 Naira.”

The case has been adjourned till March 15 for substantive hearing.

Source: TheSun

