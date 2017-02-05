IBB Return To Nigeria After Medical Vacation In Switzerland

Former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has returned to Nigeria after a seven-week medical vacation in Switzerland.

He arrived in Minna International Airport on Saturday at 6.45 pm.

Alighting from the aircraft, General Babangida expressed gratitude for prayers and goodwill messages from different quarters during his vacation.

“I am feeling stronger and better now.

“I must thank Nigerians immensely for the prayers and concerns over my health.

“I must use this opportunity to also call on Nigerians to continue to pray for the leaders and the country to move forward in positive direction”.

He advised Nigerians to remain united and work collectively towards the progress of the nation.

The ex-military head of state advised that Nigerians should be thinking positively about the leaders and providing constructive criticisms and solutions to any challenge we may face.

On the situation in the country, IBB said the current economic recession is not peculiar to Nigeria.

“I am aware that other countries face different political, social and economic challenges. I believe the current government is working assiduously towards addressing some of the issues.”

“We need to support all arms and tiers of government in their efforts to ensure economic recovery and political stability,” He concluded

General Babangida left the country for medical vacation in Europe on December 18, 2016.

Signed

IBB Media Office,

1 Uphill Drive, Minna

