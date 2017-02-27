IBB University Confirms Story Of Lecturer Caught Trying To Sleep With Female Student | Photos

The management of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University has confirmed the story of its lecturer caught while trying to sleep with a female student.

The internet was agog on Friday following the outbreak of the story that a lecturer, in the English Department was caught while trying to have s*x with a female student identified as Aisha (not real name).

The lecturer, whose identity was given as I G Yusuf was said to have been threatening to fail the victim if she failed to have s*x with him.

However, nemesis caught up with the randy lecturer on Friday after the girl invited him to come over.

However, she had asked some male students to be on stand by.

It was gathered that the s*x-crazy lecturer, on reaching the venue, without delay, undressed and was trying to force his way into the lady before the boys rushed in.

He was forced to mob the floor for the female victim. His photograph was also taken as he stood stark-unclad.

Speaking on the incident, a student of the institution, who gave her name as Gonas said, “This lecturer has been pestering and threatening one of his students for some time but eventually he was set up by the girl and her boyfriend.”

“It has come to our notice that she has been failing his course since 300 level, so she wanted to put an end to all the atrocities he has been committing,” Gonas said.

Confirming the incident, the school management in a statement posted on its official portal said it had set up a committee to investigate what it described as ugly and unfortunate incident.

The statement reads, “The University Management is aware of the recent Unfortunate incident between a male lecturer and a female student. In view of this, Management has set up a Committee to investigate the immediate and remote cause(s) of the incident. The Committee is headed by the deputy Vice -Chancellor and involve all stakeholders in the matter.

“Accordingly, all parties involved are hereby advised to exercise restraint. The University community and the general public are assured of the Management’s resolve to take appropriate disciplinary action against any party found guilty after the investigation.”

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: