Why Igbo Leaders Support New Ohanaeze Leadership – Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is a member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties(CNPP), the umbrella body of all political parties and political associations in Nigeria. He is also the National Coordinator of South East Revival Group (SERG) as well as the Convener of the Save Enugu Group (SEG). In this interview, he spoke on the reasons why Igbo sons and daughters queue behind the new President-General of OhanezeNdigbo, Chief John OgbonniaNwodo; the challenges before him, among other issues. He spoke with PAUL UWADIMA.

Recently, OhanezeNdi Igbo got a new leadership. What is your view on his ability to lead the group in view of his inaugural speech?

I have absolute confidence in the ability of the new Ohanaeze President, Chief NniaNwodo to deliver on his new assignment. For me, Ndigbo has gotten a true leader who loves the Igbo speaking people of Nigeria. The South Eastern region can now boast of having a mouthpiece whose love for Igbo culture and tradition is second to known.

This was very clear in his inaugural press briefing in Enugu; he was straight to the point. He said nothing but the truth; the Igbos are abysmally represented in the President MuhammaduBuhari government and that is what most Igbo leaders have been saying since 2015 when this government started its lopsided appointment.

There is no Igbo son or daughter in the inner cabinet of the President. Or is it not true that no arm of the government, the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary is headed by the Igbos? Do we talk of infrastructural decay in Igbo land? Is there any railway in Igbo land? So, you can see that his inaugural speech x-rayed the true position of things in Igbo land.

In that his inaugural speech, he extended a hand of fellowship to all Igbo speaking people in the country and declared that the era of all inclusive Ohanaeze has come, and rightly true. He is a leader that can unite all Igbos speaking people.

So, I thank the South East governors for supporting him to get to the throne of leadership and I urge them and all Igbo sons and daughters, both at home and abroad, to unite and stand with Chief NniaNwodo because he will not disappoint them. I’ve known him long enough to predict him. In our press statement after he was announced as the new leader, we did say, under the platform of South East Revival Group, for the first time, the Igbos have gotten a leader they can trust.

It is time to unite and stand by him. Like a father, he accepted IPOB and MASSOB members as his children and he made it clear that whatever is their problem is his problem; their struggle is his struggles. How else can a man show leadership? He did not disown them. That is how a father should be. Even if your child is doing the wrong thing, you don’t disown him or her but you bring the child closer and direct him or her on the right way to go.

Chief Nwodo is not a man who will go hand-in-cap to Abuja to beg for money or contract and he cannot betray the course of the Igbo speaking people of Nigeria. He has also made it clear that he is for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Like you said, one of the problems with the OhanezeNdi Igbo is lack of funding and support by south easterners, particularly the governors. What is your view on that?

You are right. I think one of the major reasons for that was lack of trust. I believe that the Ohanaeze leadership under Chief NniaNwodo is one that can be trusted. He has proven that over time and I think it is one of the reasons why the South East governors supported his emergence as the leader of Ohanaeze. He will earn the trust of everybody in Igbo land soonest. I know that his leadership will enjoy the support of all Igbos, including those of them in the Diaspora. He will be supported financially and in many other ways. From his inaugural speech, you will know that he has started well and he will earn deep trust of all Igbo sons and daughters.

The OhanaezeNdigbo leadership election has come and gone, but the last is yet to be heard on the process that produced the new National Executive Council of the group as Chief Ralph Obioha-led Ohanaeze Caretaker Committee has asked the court to quash the exercise. What is your take on this?

Chief Ralph Obioha is one of the most credible Igbo leaders existing now, who I have very high regard for. My love for him dates back to the NADECO days, during the military dictatorship, where he struggled for the enthronement of democracy in this country.

When it comes to leadership, Ralph Obioha is eminently qualified to lead Ndigbo and even this country in any capacity. He is like my godfather and for him to go to have gone to court; there is something he may have seen. But I appeal to him as a father to withdraw the case and let Ndigbo move forward. The Igbo speaking communities in Nigeria are happy with the emergence of Chief NniaNwodo as Ohanaeze President-General.

In 2011, Dr. Orji UzorKalu ran for presidential election and some Ohanaeze members went to collect money from then opponent, Goodluck Jonathan campaign group and endorsed him without caring about their own son, Orji Kalu, who was running for the same office at a time I was his campaign Director General. That was the kind of Ohanaeze leadership we had before now.

This is the first time I’m supporting Ohanaeze leadership. I’m doing that because I know who NniaNwodo is and what he represents in Nigeria and in the international community. He is known as a man of integrity everywhere he served, even in private capacity.

No Igbo leader will sabotage his leadership except those people who don’t have Igbo interest at heart.

Is it not surprising to you that all the Igbos in the civil society groups in Nigeria are unanimously supporting the new Ohanaeze executives? You think that it is by accident that someone like myself, the former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission, Dr. ChidiOdinkalu, who is also believing in Ohanaeze leadership for the first time; with someone like the Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Organization (CLO), Comrade IbukwukwuEzike, also supporting the emergence of Chief NniaNwodo as Ohanaeze President General and many others? No, it’s not by chance. It is because of the credibility of the new Ohanaeze leadership.

And, I specially thank the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. IfeanyiUgwuanyi, who lived up to expectation by supporting the emergence of the new Ohanaeze leadership. It was not enough that the Presidency of Ohanaeze was zoned to Enugu State; the governor would have just looked for a man anyone can control for political gains and give him support for selfish reasons. But the governor didn’t do that. Little wonder he has been winning awards and getting commendations everywhere for doing the right things.

Remember that recently, the chairman of the Senate Committee on State and Local Government Administration, Senator AbdullahiGumel, rounded off of his committee’s legislative oversight function on the utilisation of bailout funds to states. His committee named Governor Ugwuanyi as the best in the funds’ use for its purpose after their scrutiny of the state’s records.

While other states diverted their bailout money, Governor Ugwuanyi judiciously used the fund to alleviate the sufferings of the Enugu State workforce. He did not divert it to capital projects.

Today, the Governor is getting commendation everywhere for that, just as your newspaper awarded him the Man of the Year 2016, for Excellence and Good Governance in the areas of Development and Infrastructure in the hitherto civil service state.

Today, many Igbo speaking sons and daughters across the country are commending the governor for assisting a credible candidate like Chief NniaNwodo emerge the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

So, all Igbo sons and daughters, both at home and abroad, are happy with how Chief Nwodo is stirring the affairs of Ohanaeze Ndigbo so far and he should not be distracted with court actions.

Source: Leadership

