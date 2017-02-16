Illegal withdrawals: Retired Director Asks Court To Award N1.2m Damages Against Bank

Justice Beatrice Oke-Lawal of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja was yesterday told by a retired Deputy Director in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Adebayo Babalola, how an illegal withdrawal was effected on his domicilliary account with the United Bank of Africa (UBA).

Babalola while testifying for himself before the court’ in a suit he filed against UBA, revealed that a sum of USD780.92 was illegally withdrawn from account numbered 3000543098 with the bank.

He is asked the court to issue an order that UBA should pay him back the illegally deducted sum.

Babalola is also asking the court to issue an order directing UBA to pay him special damages in the sum of $780.92 being money unlawfully withdrawn from his account by means of dual currency Visa Card.

Specifically, the claimant wants: “An order directing the bank to pay N1.2 million for exemplary damages and litigation cost.”

However in its statement of defence, UBA argued that in view of its findings, the claimant’s card data and sensitive authentication data have been compromised during prior transaction.

While being led in evidence by his lawyer, Ikechukwu Ikeji, Babalola maintained that on April 24, 2014, he received a call at 3:59am from an officer of the bank (defendant) with the phone number 012808427, asking to know if he was in the United States of America (USA), and that activities were going on in his account via his dual currency Visa Card.

The witness said, “I immediately requested that the officer should disable the card forthwith since I was not making any transaction.

“When the officer of the bank called me at 3.59 am, requesting to know if I was in USA, I told him, am on my bed in Lagos.

“I told him to disable the card. It was not until about 4.27am that the defendant’s officer called back to confirm that he had disabled the card.

“I have never worked with the bank. If the internal control system of UBA is faulty, it is the fault of the bank.

“If somebody used the card without my permission, it is the fault of the bank. I always present my identity anywhere I used the card.”

He tendered before the court the letter, written in response to his query by the defendant dated April 17, 2015 and response to defendant’s reply dated April 27, 2015.

The matter has been adjourned until February 27, 2017 for the financial institution to open its defence.

Source: Leadership

