I’m Tired of Looking for My Johnny – Singer, Yemi Alade Talks on Marriage, Wearing N2.5m Dress and More

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, multi-award winning Nigerian afropop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade, simply known as Yemi Alade, who shot to stardom after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009, has talked about her music, life, relationship and more.

Last year was a fulfilling one for you as you got endorsed by many brands. Is the pressure getting to you?

No it isn’t. It is better to have so much to do than to be idle. And you know, one can’t get endorsed by similar brands at the same time. If after one or two years your contract expires, then, perhaps, a much more competitive brand would want to take over.

The music industry is dominated by male artistes, does that put pressure on you?

The pressure is there because I have to keep up with what my male counterparts are doing. It is also tough and challenging because in Africa, women are always looked down upon so there are a lot of physical and psychological issues that we tackle as African female artistes whether you are A-List or Z-list. Well, I have chosen to be on God’s list.

What is Yemi Alade’s staying power?

It is definitely God all the way day in day out. And also the team that doesn’t sleep. Shout out to Effizzy Music Group and of course, there is the passion because money can’t buy passion.

A while ago it was reported that you wore a dress worth N2.5M to an event, is that true?

(Laughs) Do you want to buy it from me? Well, you can check it out yourself., check the designer out. You don’t need to hear from me to confirm it. Just go online and see things for yourself.

Celebrities don’t usually wear the same dress twice. Do you intend wearing that gown ever again to any event considering the price?

Well, watch and see. That is all I can say for now; just watch and see.

Yemi Alade is among the top 10 most successful music stars in Nigeria. When is she getting married?

Well, whenever God decides.

So, in other words, you are still looking for your Johnny?

No! Not at all. He should be the one looking for me, I am tired of looking.

It is a popular trend that female celebrities date their male managers

Male Manager nor be human being? The managers are there to take care of the career. But seriously, if I had a female manager would you be asking me all these?