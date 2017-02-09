Thursday , 9 February 2017
Qatar Airways

Indian textbook tells kids to try suffocating kittens

Yinka Agunbiade February 9, 2017

An Indian publisher has caused a public uproar with a school textbook that encourages children to suffocate kittens as part of a scientific experiment.

Image result for kittens

The book, which is used in hundreds of private schools in India, includes an experiment in which two kittens were placed in separate boxes — only one of which had airholes. “Put a small kitten in each box. Close the boxes. After some time open the boxes. What do you see? The kitten inside the box without holes has died,” read the text.

Animal rights activists said several schools had already pulled the offending page from the book, entitled “Our Green World”. They have also secured a promise from the publisher that it will not be included in the next edition.

“It might be stupid, but they were endangering the lives of the children and animals by citing such an experiment,” Vidhi Matta, spokesperson for the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations, told AFP on Wednesday.

Matta said she was unaware of any student actually conducting the experiment. Indian textbooks frequently make the headlines for their glaring mistakes and controversial content.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Chances of Having Sons

Russia is on the verge of decriminalizing several forms of domestic violence, despite the country’s …

One comment

  1. Rüyanın Anlamı
    February 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    This kitten story is very sad. On the other hand, childeren can be affect this story. We will see on next version.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946