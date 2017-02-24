Inside the Exotic Private Jet of One of Africa’s Richest Pastors Who is Living Like a King | Photos

A Malawian man of God who is one of the richest pastors in Africa has shown off the interior of his exotic private jet.

The interior of an expensive private jet owned by Prophet Sheperd Bushiri, who is one of the richest pastors in Africa and founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) has left may people in awe.

Bushiri whose church is located in Malawi allegedly has three private jets. The jets are not only for personal use, they are part of his company, SB Airways fleet, a lucrative VIP travel airways.

Bushiri posted photos of his acquisition, which sells for about $37 million, on Facebook with the caption: “My third jet in two years.”