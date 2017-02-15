‘Why We Invaded Agatu Community In Benue’- Army Commander

Brigade Commander 707 Special Forces, Brig. Gen. Clemet Apeere, has said that his men invaded communities in Agatu, Benue State, so they could recover the body of a slain soldier.

Apeere stated this while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, at the temporary office of the Force in Hoodko Quarters, Makurdi.

He also said their mission was to recover arms and ammunition stolen by the militants.

“On receiving the information, the troops of special forces battalion moved to Oweto to recover the body of the killed soldier, the troops conducted condoned and search operations to apprehend youth militias that committed the act and recover the soldier’s rifle and ammunition they carried away,” Apeere said.

He revealed that the troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, two SLR rifles, two G3 rifles, one fabricated pistol, three locally made pistols, two short barrel local revolver guns and 14 dane guns as well as police and military kits.

Apeere added: “the operation we conducted in the area was carried out in a professional way, adding, that his men were able to achieve their mission during the operation.

“We got intelligence where the hoodlums were, we swooped on the areas but before we got there some of them had escaped but could not escape with the arms and ammunitions”.

Recall that men of the Nigerian Army reportedly sacked six villages in Agatu , killing six persons, including a heavily pregnant woman.

This attack was followed by the alleged killing of a soldier at the weekend by some youths believed to be natives of Agatu.

Apeere said the military will continue to secure the lives and property of law abiding citizens in the community.

Source: Naijaloaded

