Why We Invited James Ibori — SSS

Former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, who returned to Nigeria Saturday after serving jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption, has met with the head of the State Security Service, Lawal Daura.

The meeting held in Abuja shortly after Mr. Ibori arrived the federal capital from London where he was recently released from jail.

The director general of SSS, Mr. Daura, confirmed the meeting to journalists.

“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland. We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” he said.

An official of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, had earlier told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the British Airways conveying Mr. Ibori touched down in the airport early in the morning.

The official, pleading anonymity, said the former governor was picked up by some people to an undisclosed place.

He also said he could not confirm the identity of the people that picked him up from the airport.

Mr. Ibori was recently freed from prison in the UK after serving a jail term.

He was convicted of corruption and money laundering on April 17, 2012, after five years of trial.

The Southwark Crown Court, UK, sentenced him to 13 years in prison while his houses, luxury cars and other property items were confiscated.

The judge, however, ruled that Mr. Ibori would spend half of the jail term which is six and half years.

Born on Aug. 4, 1959, Mr. Ibori was the governor of Delta from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Source: PremiumTimes

