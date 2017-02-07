Israeli minister caught on camera using onion to fake crying to lament Rabbi’s death

Israel’s interior minister, Ayre Deri, using onion to fake crying to express grief over passing of a Rabbi, Ovadia Yosef, in 2015 went viral after it was uploaded on YouTube on February 5.

Deri was seen rubbing onions in his eyes before venturing into a full-fledged drama of faking crying. He was trying to express his grief in the passing of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2015, but the video was uploaded on YouTube only a couple of days back.

Needless to say, the video went viral on social media and made headlines. The video was made public on Channel 2’s news magazine programme ‘People’. Deri, irritated with his inability to fake crying, asks for an onion.

The actor is also seen laughing after his performance ended.

In a report, the Jerusalem Post said, “Rabbi Ovadia’s endorsement was seen as a key to controlling the party which Deri took over after the Rabbi’s death in 2013.”

