Saturday , 11 February 2017
Japanese boy snaps fingers nearly 300 times in a minute

Yinka Agunbiade February 10, 2017

A Japanese boy set a world record by snapping his fingers nearly 300 times in a minute while competing on a game show.

Satoyuki Fujimura snapped his fingers 296 times to claim the Guinness World Record for “Most finger snaps in one minute” on Japanese TV show Tantei! Knightscoop

 

Guinness World Records judge Kaoru Ishikawa reviewed the footage of Satoyuki’s attempt alongside two professional sound engineers to tally the number of audible clicks made using his thumb and middle finger.

Satoyuki said he learned the technique from his mother when he was a teenager.

