Jason Statham expecting his first child

Rosie Huntington-Whitely, the fiance of British actor Jason Statham has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her first child with him.

The announcement accompanied a photo of the 29-year-old British model and actress sitting on a beach and showing off her baby bump, while wearing a bikini.

“Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham,” she captioned the image.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQTTopJAfBA/

The child’s gender and anticipated due date have not yet been revealed.

