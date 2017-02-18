Justin Bieber under investigation for allegedly headbutting man

Canadian artiste Justin Bieber is under investigation by authorities in the US following an incident that took place at a restaurant.

“There is an open investigation where someone inside the establishment called and said that something happened with him [Bieber] outside,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department noted to Entertainment Tonight in a statement to confirm that an investigation was ongoing.

According to TMZ, Bieber allegedly headbutted an unidentified man at a pre-Grammy party Saturday at Italian eatery Serafina at 2 a.m.

The site, referencing eyewitnesses, reported that the pop star was play fighting with former That’s So Raven star Kyle Massey when he confronted someone about deleting a video they had filmed of the moment.

Bieber allegedly headbutted the man and the authorities were called. The alleged victim is said to not want to press charges against Bieber.

Law enforcement have said they have yet to speak to Bieber and have not determined if he was involved in the battery case.

A rep for Serafina has released a statement to deny that anyone from their staff was involved in the incident.

“We know very little about the alleged incident at Serafina Sunset with Justin Bieber, but we can assure you that nobody from our staff was involved, nor did we call the police,” director of public relations for Serafina Caroline McBride said. “We always have pleasant experiences with Mr. Bieber whenever he comes to Serafina.”

In November, Bieber punched an overzealous fan in the face in Barcelona after the fan stuck his hand inside the window of Bieber’s car.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: