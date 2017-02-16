Kaduna Court To Rule On Bail Application For IMN Members

A Kaduna high court presided by Justice Hajara T. Gwada has adjourned till the 1st day of March 2017 for ruling on a bail application filed by 11 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.

Recall that 90 of the members of the movement are standing trial before her on a case of culpable homicide, rioting, breach of public peace and obstruction of high way arising from the incident of December 12, 2015 involving the Islamic Movement in Nigeria and the Chief of Army Staff.

In moving the bail application, counsel to the accused members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Barrister Festus Okoye stated that the 11 applicants for bail are in critical health condition at the Kaduna central prison.

he pointed out that the medical report from the nigerian prison service relating to them indicates that mohammed musa needs immediate surgery arising from gunshot injuries to his right leg and back and that mohammed bello needs s

Source: Leadership

