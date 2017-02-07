Katy Perry to perform at the Grammy awards

The Recording Academy has announced that Katy Perry will be performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12. It will mark the fifth time she has performed at the ceremony.

In addition to Perry, a host of previously announced acts are also confirmed to take to the stage during Sunday’s show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, including Beyoncé, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, Adele, John Legend, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, John Legend, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest and more.

The Grammys will be presented by Late Late Show star James Corden, who replaces longstanding master of ceremony LL Cool J.

The nominees in 84 categories were announced on December 6, 2016, by The Recording Academy. The artists were elected from nearly 22,000 submissions by the Academy’s members who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineer

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: