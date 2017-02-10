Kelechi Iheanacho Will Fight Back For Man City Shirt – Rohr

Kelechi Iheanacho will fight his way back into Pep Guardiola’s plans in Manchester – despite the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, Nigeria national team technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has said.

Rohr revealed he has spoken with the 20-year-old striker, who has been left out of Manchester City’s last four matchday squads.

He’s only started nine games all season – four in the Premier League – and that is despite Sergio Aguero missing seven games through suspension.

While Aguero’s position has come under scrutiny following Jesus’ stunning start to his City career – the impact on Iheanacho’s first team chances has been largely overlooked.

But Rohr is convinced the forward has the mental strength to rise to the challenge.

“I am sure Kelechi will come back to this team,” Rohr told Africanfootball.com. “He’s a fighter; he has a good fighting spirit.

“This player is a good athlete and he has a good mind.

“I have spoken with him and he will come back.

“He’s a young player, so sometimes he plays, sometimes he doesn’t.

