Kidnapping : AIG Urges Schools To Mount CCTV To Cover Facilities

Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG in charge of zone 2, Onikan, Kayode Aderanti, has charged management of schools in Lagos and Ogun states to mount functional Close Circuit Televisions ,CCTV cameras that would effectively cover their facilities, with a view to assisting the Police in the fight against kidnapping.

Handing down the charge at a security lecture with parents/guardians and management staff of Corona school, Victoria Island , Aderanti also called for the need for schools to carry out a background check on teaching and non teaching staff before employing them.

He assured that Police would always be at schools beck and call, by deploying the services of the Central Criminal Registry, CCR, for background checks on prospective employees.

The AIG further called on school managements to interface with the nearest police division, by conducting regular drills in preparation for emergencies, as well as participate actively in the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC and the recently launched Eminent Persons Forum.

On the part of government, Aderanti, advised that “security should be made one of the requirements in the issuance of licences to schools”.

Responding, one of the school’s management staff, Funmi Olorunisola , described the meeting as apt, adding that it also afforded stakeholders opportunity to be abreast with burning issues on kidnapping in particular and security in general.

Source: Vanguard

