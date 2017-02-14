The Killer Of UNIOSUN Student, Adebisi Rofiat | Pictured

Osun State Police Command has paraded a driver, Elijah Oyebode, as the suspected killer of a female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Rofiat Damilola Adebisi.

The Commissioner of police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye told journalists that Elijah killed Rofiat on 22nd of December, 2016.

The CP said the synergy between police and the Department of State Security aided the investigation into the murder of the late Adebisi.

In a chat with Amiloaded correspondent on Monday, the driver said he didn’t intend to kill the lady, adding that he was also shocked when the lady died.

He said the late Adebisi boarded his vehicle at Ipetu-Ijesa and started chatting with her in the vehicle but he later took the lady to his house in Iragbiji.

The CP said Elijah would be arraigned in court without delay

Similarly, the police boss also paraded a man, Ismaila Afolabi for killing his client, Afolabi Saheed over a disagreement on a land matter.

Also, the CP paraded one Kazeem Ayoola for allegedly killing his mum.

