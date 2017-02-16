Kingmakers Sacked Amapetu Of Mahin In Ondo

Some kingmakers on Wednesday sacked the Amapetu and Paramount Ruler of Mahin Kingdom in Ilaje local government of Ondo State, Oba Lawrence Omowole for allegedly removing Oba Beniah Idiogbe as the Alaboto of Aboto.

The kingmakers alleged that the sacked monarch installed a foreigner, one Oyetayo Ofoaye as the new king of Aboto without respect for the tradition of the land.

They further alleged that , Ofoaye family who was installed by the embattled monarch was a total strangers and of refugee status in Aboto.

According to them , the same Ofoaye with one Omolere Menukuro has challenged the appointment of Oba‎ Idiogbe as the Alaboto of Aboto at Okitipupa High Court in 2007.

But, Omowole denied the allegation saying some of those people who signed the disposed letter are fake kingmakers.

He noted that they were only on a mission to blackmail his throne.

Omowole explained that no kingmaker has the power to remove him ex‎cept his people, adding that his people are strongly behind him.

The aggrieved kingmakers however said, the decision to remove the first class monarch was taken at a meeting attended by Mahin Obas, Olojas, Baales and youth organization ‎held on February 14, 2017 at Igbokola, the headquarters of Ilaje local government.

The disposed letter, which a copy was made‎ available to LEADERSHIP was signed by four out five kingmakers.

They also claimed that the copies of the disposed letter has been served on the embattled king, the local government and the state government.

The kingmakers, who signed it were Urayen Ogefun of Mahinland, High Chief Akinyemi Omoyele, Asaron of Mahinland, High Chief Roju Malumi, Jadigba of Mahinland, Olibamayo Aladetan and Yasere of Mahin, High Chief Godwin Balogun.

The kingmakers also resolved that the Yasere of Mahin, Balogun, who is the chairman of the council of chiefs should be in charge of the affairs of the kingdom.

According to the disposed letter “that by our history, no one, not even the Ama‎petu, has the power or authority to concede an inch of Mahinland or allow any stranger to weat a crown within our territory.

“That after a catalogue of complaints by the Mahin people of different communities of the acts and omission of the present Amapatu of Mahin, particularly with respect to the kingdom teritorial integrity, land use, cieftaincy matters, including the issue of the Alaboto of Aboto and minor chiefs in Igbokoda; the meeting supported the decision of the Mahin Kingmakers passing a vote of no confidence on the Monarch and declaring the seat vacant for the time being.

“That we are conscious of the special stake of Mahin in the Ilaje project on account of our larger population, overwhelming land mass, ownership of the headquarters of Ilaje accommodating all groups and our strategic geographical location without which others Ilajes have no access to their kingdoms and homes.

“We shall however, not compromise our inheritance in any manner whatsoever including our kingdom’s territorial integrity, land use, chieftiancy and customs and tradition generally.

“That we urged the government of Ondo State to accord Oba Idiogbe all his rights and privileges as the Alaboto of Aboto and resist any prompting or temptation from any quarters not even the Amapetu of Mahin to appoint any other person or by any means contemplate appointment of any person not being of Mahin origin or descent as Oba in Aboto or any other part of Mahin land.”

Source: Leadership

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: