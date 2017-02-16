“Kissing her was nice” — Mr 2kay opens up on his relationship with Gifty of #BBNaija



Gifty, yet again is in the news.. Recall she was bashed yesterday for claiming she doesn’t know Banky W or Falz. Now, her ‘Boyfriend’ back in Nigeria happens to be an artiste, Mr 2kay.

The gist has been flying around for a while and a few days ago, Mr 2kay was on the Midday show with Toolz on Beat Fm where he spoke about their relationship.

‘Yes I know her, she was in my video and she’s my very good friend’ he said. Toolz further probed if they ever dated and Mr 2kay responded saying, ‘eeerrrm, we are friends, very good friends. I’m not the boyfriend, I’m a friend that’s just a boy but I kissed her in my video and it was nice’.

So far in the house, Gifty has reputation of kissing almost every guy in the house, guess it’s not a big deal.

