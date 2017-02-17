“Why We Knock Before We Enter Into The Mortuary” – Mortician Reveals Shocking Details



The proprietor of Emeka Mortuary, Okunmi Community, Cross River State, Mr. Kalu Ben Chima, popularly called Emeka Ambulance, has revealed the spiritual combats that morticians, go through with occultists and members of some secret societies before their corpses were embalmed in his mortuary.

The Arochukwu-born mortician, whose mortuary is located along Ikom-Calabar highway, revealed that dead bodies, especially those of occultists and members of secret societies “do give us trouble while being embalmed because their bodies have been ‘fortified’ by the devil or some spiritual forces.”

He disclosed;

“In such cases, we have to pet and persuade them by talking to them to allow the chemicals to penetrate their bodies, but if they remain stubborn, we have to employ our own spiritual force and of course, power pass power and we can then embalm them,”

According to him, he learned the trade in Onitsha General Hospital, Anambra state, and had come to know that some dead bodies were so “powerful” such that they do not allow others to lie close to them and he was always careful when attending to such bodies.

He said;

“Some powerful people do not allow other dead bodies to lie close to them, so in the night, they will remove other bodies near them and dump them far from where they are or they would go to an isolated place and lie there – all dead bodies are not the same, which is why we knock before we enter there.”

