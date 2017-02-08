Kylie Minogue Wins Trademark Battle Against Kylie Jenner over use of ‘Kylie’

Australain singer Kylie Minogue has emerged victorious in her quest to prevent American reality television personality Kylie Jenner from trademarking their shared name “Kylie” in the US for advertising services.

The US Patent and Trademark office rejected Jenner’s claim Monday Global News reports, but the reality star is planning on appealing the ruling in order to use “Kylie” on her growing fashion and beauty lines.

Minogue and her family’s KDB Pty Ltd. company had originally claimed that Jenner’s trademark would cause confusion among consumers and dilute her brand.

The Australian singer hold’s trademarks for “Kylie” across entertainment services and music recordings along with owning Kylie.com since 1996 People magazine noted.

In court documents, Minogue called Jenner a “secondary reality television personality” who appears as a “secondary character” on Keeping Up with the Kardashians whose “photographic exhibitionism” and “controversial posts” have received criticism from disability rights groups and the African-American community.

