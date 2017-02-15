‘La La Land’ wins big at BAFTAs

Its no doubt “La La Land” has some major fans across the world.

The modern musical walked away with five awards — more than any other movie — at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Sunday, including best film and individual honors for Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle.

“La La Land” had been up for seven awards. Its BAFTA success came one day before the final Oscar ballot opens up, further consolidating its position as frontrunner for top honors at the 89th Academy Awards, which are being held on February 26.

In the last decade, the recipient of the BAFTA for Best Film has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Picture six times.

US actress Emma Stone poses with the award for a Leading Actress for ‘La La Land’ at the BAFTA Awards February 12, 2017. “Lion” was another big winner, picking up trophies for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Dev Patel. The Best Supporting Actress category once again belonged to Viola Davis for her role as long-suffering wife Rose in “Fences”, continuing her unstoppable awards streak headed into the Oscars. At a news conference after the ceremony, Davis voiced her skepticism over the perceived idea that black filmmakers and actors have had more success since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. She said that while African-American actors had seen a lot of success in the last year, it could easily be an anomaly. “I believe what still is a deficiency is that we one year have a plethora of African-American movies and then the next year nothing,” Davis said.

Actress Viola Davis poses with the award for a Supporting Actress for her work on the film ‘Fences’ at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards.

