Lady Who Drugged A Man, Stole His Car Operates With Multiple Identities Online [See Details]

Guys who get carried away once they see a lady showing off “bress” on social media, be careful A Delta state big girl, arrested by the police in Lagos last week Tuesday for allegedly drugging and robbing a man she met through social media, has several identities she “operates” with.

37yrs old Mitchel Harrold from Warri, was nabbed by men of Rapid Response Squad, RRS, of the Lagos Police Command in Agbor, Delta State.

She had allegedly drugged the man, a medical doctor, in a hotel room in Ojodu area of Lagos and made away with his car, laptop and mobile phone. Police traced her through a car dealer in Lagos, whom she had engaged to perfect import papers for the stolen Volkswagen Passat Wagon.

In a statement on Sunday, the police said the suspect and the medical doctor had on January 19 at about 5:30 p.m. checked into an hotel in the Ojodu Berger area of Lagos with the plan to spend the night together.

“I went in to take a bath and when I returned, she had gone to buy some drinks. I took the malt drink and yoghurt and I slept off. I slept off at 6:00 p.m. and woke up around 2:00 p.m.”, he said.

He realised his gadgets and car had been taken away when he woke up from a drug-induced sleep.

According to the victim, he met the accused on a social media dating site, Badoo, about a year ago, where she introduced herself as Aisha Ibrahim. He only became aware of Ms. Harrold’s real name after her arrest.

Apart from her Badoo account, checks by PT reveal that she has two accounts, Harrold Mitchel and Otite Mitchel.

Pictures from the two social media accounts confirmed the same face and tattoos (crucifix on the right arm) as those of the suspect when she was arrested.

In the account she posted as Otite Mitchel, she claims to live in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt; studied at University of Lagos and worked at First Battallion Regiment in the United States.

Investigation on Mukoro Okpako revealed the double identity of Ms. Harrold online.

The police said Okpako is Mitchel’s brother and accomplice who was to assist her in perfecting custom papers for the stolen car two days before she was arrested.

Police say she earlier refused to cooperate, but they will get all the car she’s stolen.

Source: Facebook

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: