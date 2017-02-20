Lagos Charges Lekki Gardens MD, Eight Others to Court

The Lagos State Government has finally filed a six-count criminal charge against the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, Mr. Richard Nyong, over a five-storey building that collapsed on Kushenla Road in Ikate Elegushi, killing at least 35 persons.

The state government also charged eight other persons comprising contractors and promoters of Lekki Gardens for allegedly failing to obtain planning permit contrary to the State Physical Planning, Urban and Regional Development Law, 2010.

Apart from Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, GT Rich Ltd, and HC Insight Solutions Ltd, other accused persons are Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Maruis Agwu, Sola Olumofe and Omotilewa Joseph.

In a statement issued on Monday, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said the charge was filed on February 17 and was yet to be assigned a date for arraignment.

Details later…

Source: ThisDay

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: