Lagos Govt. Set To Increase BRT, LAGBUS fare

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has approved increase in transportation fare of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) which is set to take effect from March 1, 2017.

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority Managing Director, Abiodun Dabiri made it known to newsmen at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, revealing that the hike in price will be between 20 to 50 percent in order to fore stall collapse in the transport system.

He said: “As a result of the economic downturn, public transport had been severely impacted as all related costs had escalated beyond any financial forecast or projection. The current government was focused on a strategic reform of the public transport operations in order to create world class public transport infrastructure and support for operations that is modern, cost effective, safe and sustainable on the long run,”

Th Bus Rapid Transit was introduced under former administration of Babatunde Fashola to provide adequate transportation for Lagosians with less tea fares.

