Lagos State Lotteries Board Shuts Illegal Gaming Centre



Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB) has shut down an unlicensed sports betting centre, Totobet24, operating in the Ajah area of Lagos, saying that the closure was part of its regulatory functions and continuous surveillance to detect illegal gaming operations in the State.

A statement released today by the Board stated that promoters of “Totobet24” had previously being warned to desist from operating without a valid licence from the State Government in order to avoid sanctions.

It noted that the operators, however, disregarded LSLB’s notice and continued operating until the Board was forced to take necessary steps by shutting down its administrative office.

Furthermore, the statement reiterated that “LSLB is the sole government agency responsible for regulating games of chance in Lagos State. Any organization interested in conducting gaming activities such as public online lottery, sports betting, scratch card, interactive games, casino, gaming machine, pools betting, promotional competitions, charitable lotteries etc within Lagos State, must apply to LSLB for an operating licence prior to commencement of operations.”

While urging the public to cooperate with the Board in achieving the desired objectives and vision for the industry by liaising with the Agency on all matters affecting gaming in the State, it promised to intensify monitoring and surveillance activities to ensure sanity and stability of the industry.

Recall that Board was established by the Lagos State Lottery Law in 2004 to regulate online lotteries and related gaming activities.

