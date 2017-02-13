‘LEGO Batman Movie’ tops the North American box office with $55.6M

The LEGO Batman Movie is the No.1 film in North America this weekend, earning $55.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Fifty Shades Darker with $47 million, followed by John Wick: Chapter Two at No. 3 with $30 million, Split at No. 4 with $9.3 million and Hidden Figures at No. 5 with $8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Dog’s Purpose at No. 6 with $7.4 million, Rings at No. 7 with $5.8 million, La La Land at No. 8 with $5 million, Lion at No. 9 with $4.1 million and The Space Between Us at No. 10 with $1.8 million.

