Lekki Gardens Managing Director Charged With Manslaughter

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice on Friday filed a six charge criminal charge against the Managing Director of Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, Mr Richard Nyong and others at the Lagos High Court.

They were charged for manslaughter over the collapse of a five storey building that killed 33 people on March 8, 2016.Charged along with the Managing Director are Taiwo Odofin, Omolabake Mortune, Marius Agwu, and Sola Olumofe. Others are Lekki Gardens Estate Ltd, GT Rich Ltd, HC Insight Solutions Ltd.

The defendants were also charged for failure to have Building Approval contrary to section 75 of the Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law of Lagos State 2010.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had expressed a strong commitment to protection of lives and properties of all citizens in the State and the pursuit of justice for all the victims of the collapsed building and assured residents that, no stone would be left unturned to ensure that cases of criminal negligence and other forms of criminal activities are prosecuted.

Last December, Lagos Attorney General, Adeniji Kazeem had in a statement said government had concluded its legal advice on the incident and is ready to prosecute nine suspects deemed culpable in the collapse of the building.

On March 8, 2016, a property being built by Messrs. Lekki Gardens Estate Limited and Get Too Rich Investment Limited known as Horizon 1 Extension, House H15, Lekki, Lagos State, collapsed claiming the lives of 33 people.

Source: Guardian

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: