Liverpool FC have banned The Sun from the club

The decision was taken by the Merseyside club on Thursday night and enforced for the first time yesterday, as the newspaper was told they could not head to Melwood for Jürgen Klopp’s weekly press conference. Reporters from ‘The Sun’ will not be granted access to today’s Premier League fixture with Tottenham Hotspur, or any future games at Anfield.

It follows a year-long consultation with the Hillsborough Family Support Group after last year’s fresh inquests, which ruled 96 Liverpool fans were unlawfully killed.

In the aftermath of the inquest verdict, the families approached Liverpool requesting a more thorough boycott, triggering extended negotiations during which the club had to establish the legality of enforcing a ban.