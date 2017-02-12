Monday , 13 February 2017
How I Lost My Virginity – Sexy Yoruba Actress Talks on Valentine’s Day Experience

Deolu February 12, 2017

An actress has shared her Valentine’s day experience as lovers gear up to get creative in the way they express love to their partners ahead of February 14th.

According to Vanguard, Adediwura revealed that the most indelible in her mind was the one spent with father of her only son, couple of years back that led to her losing her virginity as a woman.
Laughing, she stated matter-of-factly, “My most unforgettable Valentine was when my pride as a lady went down the lagoon – I was deflowered!.
 
“I can never forget that experience because it was a great turning point in my life and I smile each time I remember because it was earned by the father of my child,” she added.

Source: Tori

One comment

  1. okpo
    February 13, 2017 at 5:53 am

    with d way u ar luking now u will lose it again

    Reply

